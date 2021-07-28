HC relief to Danam

HYDERABAD

28 July 2021 23:34 IST

Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender of ruling TRS party got relief on Wednesday when the High Court passed an interim direction suspending the jail term awarded to him by a special court.

Justice G. Sri Devi of the HC passed an interim order stating that Mr. Nagender can continue to be on bail issued by the lower court till disposal of the criminal appeal he had filed. The special court for hearing cases against MPs and MLAs awarded six-month simple imprisonment to him on July 8 holding him guilty in an assault case.

In a separate matter, the HC on Wednesday granted four weeks time to the State government to present a plan for re-development of Golconda fort, Qutb Shahi tombs and with 27 protected monuments.

Advertising

Advertising

Hearing a PIL petition on condition of Golconda fort and other protected monuments, a bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijayasen Reddy passed the interim direction.

Special Government Pleader Harender Pershad told the bench that a committee constituted for re-development of the fort and the protected monuments had physically examined the areas in the second week of July.

The committee requires some time to prepare the full-fledged plan, he requested the bench.

The matter was posted to September 22 for next hearing.