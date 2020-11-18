HC refuses to hear poll-related pleas

Telangana High Court on Tuesday declined to hear a writ petition filed by BJP leader and former Hyderabad Deputy Mayor Subhash Chander Ji relating to rotation of reserved divisions in GHMC elections.
A division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy said it refused to pass any interim orders the previous day in a PIL petition with near similar content. The writ petition filed by the BJP leader was first heard by Justice A. Abhishek Reddy the previous day.
The judge transferred the plea to the bench headed by the CJ. The petitioner’s lawyer B. Rachna Reddy requested the bench in the morning to urgently take up the matter as it pertained to GHMC elections. However, the bench declined to hear the matter.
The bench declined to hear two more PIL pleas on the issues of reservation of divisions in GHMC.
