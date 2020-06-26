HC refuses to close PIL plea on migrant workers

The Telangana High Court on Friday declined to close a PIL plea on migrant workers as requested by the South Central Railway (SCR).

SCR counsel Pushpinder Kaur assured the High Court that it had provided berths for migrant workers to reach far off places such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, as requested by State government. Assuring to continue to help the outstation workers reach their destinations in the coming days, the counsel requested the court to close the plea.

A Bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy, however, declined to close the plea stating that the HC was exercising its jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution in the plea relating to migrant labourers. The SCR counsel said that the petition was hanging on the heads of the authorities as the sword of Damocles. The Bench said it had the responsibility to come to the rescue of workers under that Article. Secunderabad DRM Anand Bhatia had already assured the court to extend cooperation in helping workers reach their destinations.

Earlier, lawyer Vasudha Nagaraj, who was appointed amicus curiae in the plea by the HC, informed the Bench that the endeavours of the State government and the SCR helped many outstation workers get back to their villages in far-off states. There were not many workers left out. As on Friday, only 20 migrants were waiting for their turn to go to their home states at Secunderabad railway station.

However, the likelihood of possible surge of migrant workers with requests to get back to their states cannot be ruled out in the coming days. “Hence, it would be better for the government and SCR to continue the present arrangement of allotting berths to workers under emergency quota,” Ms. Nagaraj told the Bench.

Advocate General B.S. Prasad agreed with her contentions and requested the Bench to pass an order accordingly. The SCR counsel informed the court that over 100 berths in Secunderabad-Thanapur train and 21 berths in Secunderabad-Howrah train were allotted to non-local workers under emergency quota.

The CJ said it would be premature to accept it at the present stage.

He however, said the PIL petition relating to brick kiln workers would be closed as the journey of all those working there were taken care of by the government.