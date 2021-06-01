HC query on refund of excess billing by hospitals

HYDERABAD

01 June 2021 21:55 IST

Court tells Health Director to appear for virtual hearing

Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed Public Health Director G. Srinivasa Rao to appear for Wednesday’s virtual hearing of the batch of PIL petitions related to COVID-19 to explain actions initiated by the government over the court’s earlier directions in those pleas.

The batch of PIL petitions were scheduled for hearing on Tuesday. The petitioners were heard last time on May 17, with the bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy passing a slew of directions to the government on different aspects relating to COVID-19 management including the government’s preparedness for the third wave of the virus.

When the bench resumed hearing on Tuesday seeking explanations on different isuses, Advocate General B.S. Prasad informed the court that Mr. Srinivasa Rao could not attend the hearing as he had rushed to Khammam district on COVID-19 related issues. With the AG replying to the CJ that he would secure instructions from the government over the queries posed by the bench, the CJ said it would prefer to defer the hearing to Wednesday making it clear that Mr. Rao should appear virtually since he was in-charge of the subject.

Perusing the affidavit filed by Mr. Rao on behalf of the State government, the CJ said it was not suffice and “as vague as anything”. “Several questions raised by the bench in its May 17 order were not answered or answered ambiguously,” the CJ remarked. Referring to submissions of some lawyers that government’s action of revoking licenses of hospitals indulging in excessive billing, the bench wanted the Public Health Director to explain what efforts were made to ensure excessive amounts paid by patients were returned to them.

Of the 117 complaints of excessive billing by hospitals, in how many cases the government had got money refunded to patients, the CJ sought to know. The CJ said that 800 children got affected by COVID-19 in a single district in Maharashtra. In this backdrop, preparedness of the government to extend medical treatment to people assumes importance, the bench said.

The bench wanted the Assistant Solicitor General Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao to explain why the life saving drugs meant for treating Black Fungus were not being supplied to Telangana . Mr. Rao said the Additional Solicitor General Indrakaran Reddy would be able to answer the query. The CJ asked Mr. Reddy to explain why even the already allocated vials of the drug were not being supplied to the State by the Central government.