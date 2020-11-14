HC permits Sujana Chowdary to fly abroad

BJP Rajya Sabha member Y.S. Chowdary got a breather on Friday when the High Court passed an order permitting him to go abroad on condition that he give an undertaking to the CBI about his return journey.

Mr. Chowdary, who is also known as Sujana Chowdary, was restrained by Immigration authorities at Delhi airport on Thursday from flying to USA. They cited a Look Out Circular issued by CBI officials in some bank fraud cases.

The MP, living Hyderabad, filed a petition in the form of House motion on Friday challenging the LOC and seeking permission for two weeks for his US trip.

The matter was heard by Justice Challa Kodanda Ram of the HC. Sujana Chowdary’s lawyer told the court that the MP wanted to fly to US to see his ailing uncle.

The MP’s counsel contended that the Office Memorandum rules issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs state that an LOC gets lapsed automatically after one year unless extended. He maintained that the LOC for Sujana Chowdary was issued in 2019 and had lapsed since it was not extended. Replying to a query from the judge, counsel for the Immigration authorities could not explain if the LOC was extended.

CBI counsel told the court that the LOC was extended beyond one year but no material to substantiate it was placed before the court. Considering this and since the petitioner was an MP, the court permitted him to travel abroad. However, the judge made it clear that Mr. Chowdary should inform the CBI of the date on which he would return.