HC permits registration of non-agricultural properties

HYDERABAD

10 December 2020 23:45 IST

State told to give an undertaking not to make Aadhaar, caste, family member details mandatory

The Telangana High Court on Thursday gave the green signal to State government to go ahead with registration of non-agricultural properties without insisting for details of Aadhaar card, caste and family members of citizens.

The court, however, said the government can ask people to book slots online for registration of properties. Those intending to register properties have to present Property Tax Identification Number (PTIN).

If the PTIN is not available for the said property, citizens can apply for the same and the government is bound to issue it within two days, the court said. Passing the order, a division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy reiterated that the court did not pass any order staying registration of non-agricultural properties.

The government was instructed not to collect information like Aadhar card number, caste and details of family members of the citizens intending to register properties. This direction was given while hearing a batch of PIL and writ petitions challenging the government’s instructions to incorporate such details while uploading details of properties in Dharani portal. The government’s persuasion of compelling people to upload details of their properties onto Dharani portal was challenged on multiple grounds, including the contention that it was not backed by any law.

Before the bench passed the direction, senior counsel D. Prakash Reddy took objection to Advocate General B.S. Prasad’s proposal that people should book slots online for registration of properties. The senior counsel contended that actually there was no need for the bench to issue any direction or clarification as it “never stayed registration of properties.”

However, the CJ bench observed that the clarification consenting to registration of properties was being given since there seemed to be an opinion among some sections of people that High Court had stalled registration of properties. Mr. Prakash Reddy contended that the bench can simply say the government can revert to the old procedures of registration instead of passing a detailed order over an oral request made by the AG.

When the hearing began, the AG requested the bench to permit registration of properties through Computer-aided Administration of Registration Department (CARD) procedures. The petitioner’s counsel however raised objection stating that under certain rules of registration, the government had to issue notification.

Taking into consideration the technicalities raised by Mr. Prakash Reddy, the bench made it clear that the government should not deviate from the said rules and give an undertaking that it would not insist for details of Aadhaar, caste or family members of the citizens for registration of properties.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that even the request of prior booking of online slots for registration of properties should not be accepted. However, the CJ said when the government was ready to give an undertaking not to insist for sensitive information, “such trifles need not be taken seriously.”

The bench instructed the AG to file counter affidavits to all interim applications presented by the petitioners in different petitions relating to Dharani portal by Monday. The matters were posted to Wednesday for next hearing.