HC permits business at Gaddiannaram market till October 18

04 October 2021 20:10 IST

Telangana High Court on Monday passed interim orders permitting fruit growers and commission agents to carry out their trade transactions till this October 18 at Gaddiannaram fruit market, which remained shut since September 26 this year.

A bench of Justices A. Rajasheker Reddy and T. Vinod Kumar directed the State government to create all infrastructural facilities at Batasingaram where the new fruit market is being shifted.

The State government decided to shift the market to Batasingaram (which is nearly 28 kms away from Gaddiannaram), having planned to construct a super-speciality hospital at Gaddiannaram market site.

All the fruit growers and commission agents were instructed to shift to Batasingaram within a month from September 1.

Challenging this, Wholesale Fruit Commission Agents Association moved the High Court. A single passed an order to shift the market to Batasingaram in a month.

However, the association filed an appeal questioning the single judge order. After hearing contentions of the counsels for the association and the government, the division bench initially passed an order to maintain status quo in the matter on October 1.

It directed the Ranga Reddy District Legal Services Authority to visit the site meant for fruit market at Batasingaram, assess the infrastructural facilities available there and file a report to the High Court. The LSA, in its report, stated that arrangements required to start the market at Batasingaram were not yet made.

The report revealed that no bank branch was set up there. There were no cold storage facilities either. No separate police station was carved out for the market. Most of the land meant for the market was leased out to some companies, the report stated.

Special Government Pleader Sanjeev Kumar presented elaborate arguments stating that all the arrangements required to begin the new market at Batasingaram were in place. To substantiate the government’s contention of making all facilities available there, he furnished photographs to the court.

He contended that despite government’s efforts, traders are not willing to shift to the new place. Relying on the LSA report, the bench instructed the government to permit transactions at Gaddiannaram market till October 18.