HC orders for status quo over 1.99 acre land in Khanamet

HYDERABAD

17 July 2021 20:39 IST

Matter posted for next hearing on August 5

Justice A. Abhishek Reddy of the High Court directed the State government not to finalise the bids of e-auction pertaining to a piece of land in Khanamet following a writ petition filed by four persons.

The judged passed an interim direction instructing the authorities to maintain status quo with regard to nature of land. The land measuring 1.99 acres in Khanamet of Serilingampally mandal in Ranga Reddy district was part of the 15 acres of land, along with some other lands in Kokapet village, identified for auction by the State government.

Former MP and BJP leader Vijayashanthi filed a PIL petition seeking an order to stay e-auction of lands in Kokapet and Khanamet villages. A division bench of the HC led by Chief Justice Hima Kohli however declined to stay the e-auction of the said lands. With the HC giving green signal, the government conducted auction of the lands.

Meanwhile, four residents of Khanamet filed the writ petition stating that a piece of the land in Kokapet was used as local graveyard and has graves of some their late family members and relatives. The plea came up for hearing on Friday. After hearing contentions of the petitioners’ counsel, the judge directed him to implead Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and authorities of Revenue Department concerned in the petition as respondents.

The government pleader for Industries and Commerce Department and the standing counsel for Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited sought time to file counter affidavits. The matter was posted to August 5 for next hearing.