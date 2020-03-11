HC orders closure of polluting industries in Shastripuram

HYDERABAD

Government directed to file report by April 7

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to close down over 200 polluting industrial units in Shastripuram of Katedan near Rajendranagar.

A division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy instructed the GHMC and the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) to ensure all those industries were evacuated and power supply to them was stopped. The bench passed the direction after hearing a PIL plea filed by Vinay Palnitkar and M.A. Rasheed challenging the inaction of officials despite the plastic industrial unit in Shastripuram damaging environment. They stated that the official machinery of GHMC and Electricity department had remained mute spectators even as illegal industrial units mushroomed in the area.

The bench instructed the government to file a report before it by April 7 on the action initiated against officials of GHMC, PCB and Electricity department who had failed to check operation of such industrial units damaging the environment. The bench also directed the lower courts not to entertain any pleas filed by owners of polluting industries challenging the eviction orders.

GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Kumar personally appeared before the court. While hearing the arguments, the bench sought to know from Mr Pradeep Kumar why he mentioned in his earlier affidavit that there were only three industries in Shastripuram area. The Commissioner’s affidavit stated that notices were issued to nearly 300 industrial units causing pollution there, the bench remarked.

“Your affidavit is a blatant lie. Let the GHMC Commissioner defend you,” the Chief Justice said. The bench asked Mr. Lokesh Kumar what was GHMC doing from 2012 to 2020 when the industrial units were being run and observed the civic body had kept quiet for eight years and washed of its hands by simply serving notices on those industries.

Mr. Lokesh Kumar admitted that no action was taken against the industrial units causing pollution for the past years and assured that stern action would be launched against them. Already, notices had been issued to them and all units would be evacuated after a month, he told the court.