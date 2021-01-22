HC order on Telugu Akademi assets, liabilities

The employees of Hyderabad-based Telugu Akademi and the Andhra Pradesh Telugu Akademi Society should arrive at modalities for allocation of the former’s employees (as on June 2, 2014) between two of them within two months, the Telangana High Court said in a judgement.

Pronouncing the verdict in a writ petition filed by 17 data entry operators and hamalis working in different cetres of Telugu Akademi in the residuary State of AP, the HC said the allocation of employees should be completed within a month of finalisation of modalities. The assets and liabilities of Telugu Akademi (as on June 2, 2014) should be distributed between AP Telugu Akademi Society and Telugu Akademi in the ratio of 58.32 : 41.68 within two months, a bench of Justices M.S. Ramachandra Rao and Justice T. Amarnath Goud said.

The petitioners challenged the proceedings issued by Telugu Akademi attempting to change their status from contract employees to out-sourcing employees on the ground that the Akademi had no jurisdiction. Such powers were conferred only on the Board of the Governors of the Akademi, they contended. Agreeing with the contentions of the petitioners, the bench set aside the proceedings issued by the Akademi and its Director.