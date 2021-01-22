HC order on Telugu Akademi assets, liabilities

The employees of Hyderabad-based Telugu Akademi and the Andhra Pradesh Telugu Akademi Society should arrive at modalities for allocation of the former’s employees (as on June 2, 2014) between two of them within two months, the Telangana High Court said in a judgement.
Pronouncing the verdict in a writ petition filed by 17 data entry operators and hamalis working in different cetres of Telugu Akademi in the residuary State of AP, the HC said the allocation of employees should be completed within a month of finalisation of modalities. The assets and liabilities of Telugu Akademi (as on June 2, 2014) should be distributed between AP Telugu Akademi Society and Telugu Akademi in the ratio of 58.32 : 41.68 within two months, a bench of Justices M.S. Ramachandra Rao and Justice T. Amarnath Goud said.
The petitioners challenged the proceedings issued by Telugu Akademi attempting to change their status from contract employees to out-sourcing employees on the ground that the Akademi had no jurisdiction. Such powers were conferred only on the Board of the Governors of the Akademi, they contended. Agreeing with the contentions of the petitioners, the bench set aside the proceedings issued by the Akademi and its Director.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor