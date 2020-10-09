HC objects to lawyer’s similar PIL pleas

Telangana High Court on Thursday took a serious note of an action of a lawyer, who had appeared as counsel in a PIL petition over illegal constructions in Nirmal town, and personally filed another PIL petition on the same matter.

A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy, taking strong exception to the lawyer appearing as counsel in a PIL petition and filing another PIL plea on the same matter, said: Stop joking with the court. The bench headed by the CJ said it would not hesitate to impose exemplary costs of one lakh rupees in the matter.

It remarked that the PIL petition system and the process of court was being misused. When PIL petition 235/2020 came up for hearing on Thursday before the bench, it was noticed that there was another PIL petition with similar content.

Lawyer Divya appeared in the fresh PIL plea filed by another advocate Ch. Naresh Reddy. The petitioner sought a direction seeking to declare inaction of Nirmal district Collector and Municipal Commissioner over illegal constructions and works in Nirmal town as illegal and arbitrary. The petitioner stated that illegal structures were coming up on lands meant for public parks and play grounds in and around Nirmal town.

Interestingly, earlier the bench had heard another PIL plea with nearly similar content. In that petition, Mr. Naresh Reddy, a lawyer of the HC, appeared as counsel. Noting this, the bench asked Ms. Divya as to how a fresh PIL petition can be filed when already another PIL plea with same content was filed and being heard by it.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the matter, the bench directed lawyer Divya appearing for Naresh Reddy to inform the latter to appear before it on the next date of hearing.