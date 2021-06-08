HC notices to State over iris test for groceries distribution

PIL petition filed stating that iris test would spread COVID-19

Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the State government over identifying beneficiaries through iris test for distribution of groceries to ration card holders.

A bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy passed the direction after hearing a PIL petition which stated that iris test would spread COVID-19. The bench instructed the Civil Supplies Principal Secretary and Commissioner to file a counter affidavit by July 22 on the matter.

Three citizens from Gajularamaram of Qutbullahpur in Ranga Reddy district filed the PIL plea stating that authorities were using iris test to recognise beneficiaries for distribution of groceries. The ration card holders would have to bring their eyes in close contact with the machine for the test. This would result in contracting coronavirus as all beneficiaries have to use the same machine and come in close contact during the test, the petitioners’ counsel contended. This was against the directions issued by the HC earlier and the system should be stopped forthwith, they said.

Special Government Pleader Harinder Pershad appearing for the government informed the court that authorities already secured the opinion of Sarojini Devi Eye hospital Superintendent on the matter. He claimed that doctors ruled out the possibility of the virus spreading through iris test.

However, the petitioners’ counsel argued that persons undergoing the test would have to physically contact the machine by bringing their eyes close to the machine. This would naturally increase the possibility of contracting the virus, he told the court. When the bench sought to know how close a person had to come to the machine for iris test, the SGP said he needs to secure instructions on the matter. The matter was posted to July 22 for next hearing.

In a separate PIL petition, the government informed the court that it had taken action against industries causing environmental pollution in Shastrinagar and Tatanagar. While GHMC issued notices to such industrial units, the Electricity department disconnected power supply to them, the authorities told the bench.