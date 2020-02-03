HC notices to State govt. on land encroachment

The Telangana High Court on Monday issued notices to the State government over the alleged encroachment of 3.22 acres of government land at Gandhamguda of Gandipet in Ranga Reddy district.

A division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy, after hearing a PIL plea on the matter, instructed the Principal Secretary of Revenue to get the land surveyed in a month and file a report.

The Chief Justice took a serious note of government lands being illegally occupied.

The petitioner, K. Krishna Goud, stated that not only some persons occupied government lands but also took up construction of multi-storied building on those lands. When the government counsel told the court that detailed survey of lands in and around Gandhamguda is yet to be taken up, the bench said that lands should be surveyed on a regular basis. Expressing concern over the rising number of pleas being filed on illegal occupation of government lands, the bench said it looked like the government officials were sleeping over the matter. The bench observed that it would be construed that government machinery was hand in glove with those illegally occupying government land going by the number of petitions on such matters.