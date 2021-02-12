HC notices to govt. over Hill Fort palace preservation

The High Court on Thursday directed the State government to file a detailed counter affidavit in a PIL petition seeking revival of Hill Fort palace in city’s central part in Naubhat Pahad.

Observing that it is a State protected building, a bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B.Vijaysen Reddy said the onus of preserving it lies on the State govt. The bench directed the petitioner to delete the Union of India and the Archaeological Survey of India as respondents in the plea. The PIL petition was filed by Hyderabad Heritage Trust stating that the government is neither showing any interest nor taking steps to revive the historical building. The trust represented to the government to permit it to revive and preserve the monument but to no avail, its counsel said.

Special Government Pleader Sanjeev Kumar explained how the management of the building changed hands and assured that the government is always for revival and protection of such important monuments. Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy remarked that many passing by the road frequently notice how the monument is in neglected stage. It was abandoned and one day it would not be surprise to hear any eventuality relating to the historic monument slipping into dilapidation stage. The petitioner’s counsel said the civil society is pained to see the more than century old monument being neglected by the authorities who are supposed to preserve it.