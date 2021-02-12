HC notices to govt. over Hill Fort palace preservation

The High Court on Thursday directed the State government to file a detailed counter affidavit in a PIL petition seeking revival of Hill Fort palace in city’s central part in Naubhat Pahad.
Observing that it is a State protected building, a bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B.Vijaysen Reddy said the onus of preserving it lies on the State govt. The bench directed the petitioner to delete the Union of India and the Archaeological Survey of India as respondents in the plea. The PIL petition was filed by Hyderabad Heritage Trust stating that the government is neither showing any interest nor taking steps to revive the historical building. The trust represented to the government to permit it to revive and preserve the monument but to no avail, its counsel said.
Special Government Pleader Sanjeev Kumar explained how the management of the building changed hands and assured that the government is always for revival and protection of such important monuments. Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy remarked that many passing by the road frequently notice how the monument is in neglected stage. It was abandoned and one day it would not be surprise to hear any eventuality relating to the historic monument slipping into dilapidation stage. The petitioner’s counsel said the civil society is pained to see the more than century old monument being neglected by the authorities who are supposed to preserve it.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath