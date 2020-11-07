HC notices to Centre, State over RERA rules

HYDERABAD

07 November 2020

Telangana High Court issued notices to the Central and State governments in a writ petition challenging the Telangana State Real Estate Regulation and Development Rules-2017.

A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy, after hearing the plea filed by two persons, posted the matter after four weeks.

The petitioners stated that some clauses of the TS RERA rules-2017 exclude registration of projects for which building permissions were secured before January 1, 2017. Registration of project under the Act gives protection to buyers from the builders and empowers the government to initiate action against erring project operators.

However, the TS RERA rules-2017 framed by the State government had exempted registration of projects for which building permissions were granted before January 1, 2017.

Many builders and developers are claiming that they had secured permission before January 1, 2017 and hence their ventures would not fall in the purview of the RERA rules. As as a result, the buyers were losing all the protection extended to them under the Real Estate Regulation and Development Act-2016 brought out by the Central government, the petitioners’ lawyer K. Lakshmi Narasimha contended. He requested the court to declare the RERA rules-2017 excluding registration of projects which got permission before January 1, 2017 as unconstitutional.

The lawyer argued that the Central Act comes under Concurrent List. It applied to all projects including old and new. The State government had power to frame rules in compliance with the Central Act to ensure the protection to buyers was not compromised.