HC notices over RT-PCR tests

17 September 2020 22:43 IST

Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the State government in a PIL petition seeking incorporation of additional details in resilts of RT-PCR test, which is conducted to confirm COVID-19.

A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy directed the HC Registry to tag the fresh plea with other PIL pleas on COVID-19. It would be heard again on September 24. Lawyer Teegala Ram Prasad filed the petition, seeking mention of Cycle Threshold (Ct) value in RT-PCR reports. He contended that Ct value would help assess the degree of contagiousness of a positive person.

RT PCR tests confirms if a person contracted coronavirus or not. But assessing the Ct value (circulated viral load) can assist in better interpretation of the condition of the patient, the lawyer contended.

In another PIL petition on Lang Regularisation Scheme, the bench directed the State government to file a detailed counter-affidavit over the issues raised by Forum for Good Governance. The petitioner challenged the constitutional validity of the LRS scheme-related GO issued by State government recentely.