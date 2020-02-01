HC notice to State govt. over land to film director

The Telangana High Court has issued notices to State government over allotment of five acres of land to film producer and director N. Shankar at Mokilla village of Shankarpally on Hyderabad outskirts.

A division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy ordered the notices after one J. Shankar filed a PIL petition challenging alienation of the land to the film director. The bench instructed the government to file a counter affidavit on the matter in four weeks.

The petitioner said the government allotted the land at the rate of five lakh rupees an acre while the market value is close to ₹5 crore rupees per an acre.

He requested the court to pass a direction setting aside Government Order No. 75 of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department issued on June 21, 2019, alienating land to Mr. Shankar.

According to the petitioner, the director represented to the State government to allot him 10 15 acres of land in survey no. 96 at Mokilla village to set up a TV and film studio. There was no justification for allotment of the land to him, the petitioner stated.

He said such allotment of land to private persons was deprecated earlier by the Supreme Court.

Mr. Shankar is a “private person” and he would use the allotted land purely for business purpose, the petitioner charged.