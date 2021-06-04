HC notice to govt. over journalist’s arrest

HYDERABAD

04 June 2021 23:23 IST

Justice K. Lakshman of Telangana High Court on Friday issued notices to State government in a writ petition filed by the family of journalist G. Raghu challenging the latter’s arrest by Mattampalli police in Suryapet district.

Raghu was arrested in Malkajgiri of Hyderabad and presented before a magistrate in Suryapet district in connection with a criminal case registered against him four months ago. His wife Laxmi Praveena, who filed the petition, described the arrest as illegal and sought a compensation of ₹25 lakh from the government.

