Hyderabad

HC notice to govt. over journalist’s arrest

Justice K. Lakshman of Telangana High Court on Friday issued notices to State government in a writ petition filed by the family of journalist G. Raghu challenging the latter’s arrest by Mattampalli police in Suryapet district.

Raghu was arrested in Malkajgiri of Hyderabad and presented before a magistrate in Suryapet district in connection with a criminal case registered against him four months ago. His wife Laxmi Praveena, who filed the petition, described the arrest as illegal and sought a compensation of ₹25 lakh from the government.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2021 11:23:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/hc-notice-to-govt-over-journalists-arrest/article34731453.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY