HC notice to Centre, State in pleas over razing of two mosques

Central, State governments told to file counter affidavit by October 1

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to State and Central governments, Telangana State Waqf Board and others in a batch of writ and PIL petitions over demolition of two mosques and a temple of the old Secretariat.

A Bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy directed the Central and State governments to file counter affidavit by October 1 in response to the petitions. The petitioners sought a direction to the State government to rebuild two mosques and a temple which were razed during the demolition of the old Secretariat complex.

A writ petition by lawyer Mohd. Zakir Hussain and two separate PIL pleas by Mohd. Afzal Uddindakhani and Khaja Aijazuddin, also lawyers, on the matter came up for hearing in HC. Initially, the Bench was not inclined to hear the writ petition stating that the same matter was already heard by a single judge earlier.

The judge closed the petition after the State government assured that it would rebuild the two damaged mosques on Secretariat premises, the Bench said. However, the writ petitioner’s counsel contended that an undertaking should be obtained from the State government assuring that the demolished mosques would be built at the same place and with the same area.

The counsel did not agree with the government’s arguments that the mosques got damaged accidentally. If it was not intentional, the mosques located in a corner could not have been damaged, he said. He argued that HC should admit the petition under Article 226 of the Constitution.

Mr. Aijazuddin, who sought a direction to rebuild the mosques, filed an additional affidavit requesting the court to pass an order to rebuild the temple that was also damaged during the demolition. He made Endowments Commissioner as respondents. The Bench issued notices to the respondents in both the PIL petitions.