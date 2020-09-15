HC nod to offline exams of UG, PG courses

HYDERABAD

15 September 2020 22:31 IST

‘COVID guidelines must be complied with’

Telangana High Court on Tuesday declined to pass any orders over State government’s decision to conduct offline final semester/year exams of under-graduate and post-graduate courses in colleges affiliated to universities in the State.

This would enable universities and colleges to conduct final semester/year exams of UG and PG courses physically. The HC, however, said the guidelines pertaining to COVID-19 have to be complied with completely while conducting exams.

The HC said the government had to follow the assurance given to the court that it would conduct advanced supplementary exams if anyone fails to appear for the offline exams. Such candidates should be treated as regular candidates as stated by the government, a bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy said.

Advertising

Advertising

The advanced supplementary exams should be held within two months of conducting the final semester/annual exams. The bench was hearing two PIL petitions seeking direction to State government to hold final semester/annual exams of UG and PG courses online.

The bench made it clear that it cannot interfere with government’s decision to hold offline exams for students of deemed universities and autonomous colleges. Advocate General B.S. Prasad presented an affidavit filed by Collegiate Education Commissioner in this regard, assuring to hold exams physically by adhering to all guidelines relating to COVID-19.