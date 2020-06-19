HC nod to health varsity PG exams

The Telangana High Court on Friday gave green signal to Telangana University of Health Sciences to conduct the examinations for Post Graduate courses beginning Saturday.

PIL plea rejected

Disposing a PIL plea seeking postponement of the exams till conducive conditions emerge in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, the High Court said it would be in the interests of ‘justice’ to permit the exams.

A Bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy said that the authorities, however, should take all safety precautions to ensure no student or staff member contracted the virus while conducting the exams till June 29.

Health University vice-chancellor Karunakar Reddy, who attended the hearing through a video-conference, told the Bench that the Medical Council of India (MCI) had agreed to permit holding additional exams for students who do not appear for the exams on Saturday. Fees paid by the students for the present exams would be adjusted for exams to be held later.

Special arrangements were being made for the PG students of Gandhi Medical College since Gandhi Hospital is the designated COVID-19 nodal centre.

Report on Dalit death

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, who was directed by the HC to inquire into the custodial death of a Dalit in Manthani police station of Ramagundam commissionerate, presented his report. Hearing a PIL plea on the matter seeking judicial inquiry into the death of Sheelam Rangaiah, the Bench said that Mr. Anjani Kumar’s report said that there were no injury marks on his body barring a ligature sign around his neck.

RTI proof

Even the statements of two of Rangaiah’s associates, who were in the police station that day, suggested that the victim ended his life by hanging himself, the CJ said. The petitioner’s lawyer, however, said he had secured some documents through RTI and can prove that Mr. Anjani Kumar’s report was false.

The Bench directed the Registry to permit the lawyer to peruse the inquiry report of Mr. Anjani Kumar and take notes. The lawyer, however, should not take pictures of the report or post the content of the report in social media till the matter was adjudicated, the Bench said.