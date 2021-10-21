HC moved over suspension of scheme

Several dalits waiting for implementation of Dalit Bandhu, says petitioner

Two PIL petitions and a separate writ petitions were filed in Telangana High Court seeking suspension of Election Commission of India’s order deferring implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad Assembly constituency till completion of by-poll.

The three pleas are likely to come up for hearing in a day or two. Social activist Mallepally Laxmaiah, in his PIL petition, stated that Telangana government introduced Dalit Bandhu scheme offering ₹10 lakh financial assistance to every dalit family in the State to become financially self reliant.

A sum of ₹1,000 crore was sanctioned for the scheme on June 27, much before by-poll to Huzurabad was announced. It was set in motion even before model code of conduct was declared. It was launched in Vasalamarri village of Turkapally mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir district on August 5 with the release of ₹7.6 crore.

It was launched on pilot project basis on August 16 in Huzurabad constituency. On September 28, ECI had issued notification for Huzurabad by-election following resignation of TRS MLA Eatala Rajender, who eventually joined BJP. ‘Further, some vested interests without there being any reason and in order to stop the scheme influenced ECI and Telangana Chief Electoral Officer, stated Mr. Laxmaiah, who is also special officer of Buddhavanam project in Nalgonda district.

The ECI passed an order deferring the scheme till completion of Huzurabad by-poll without application of mind and following due procedure of law, he contended. Another PIL petition was filed by social worker, former MLA and BJP leader A. Chandrashekhar seeking suspension of the ECI’s order. He contended that several dalit families were eagerly waiting for launching of the scheme. Money was deposited in their accounts but it could not be utilised due to the deferment order passed by the ECI, he stated. Another writ petition on the matter was filed by Bukka Judson from Golconda area of Hyderabad.