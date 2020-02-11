HC moved on election of Thukkuguda, Adibatla municipal chairpersons

The writ petition seeking setting aside of the vote cast by ruling TRS MP K. Keshav Rao in the election of Tukkuguda municipal chairman and vice-chairman was posted for Thursday.

The matter came up for hearing before Justice P. Keshava Rao of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday. The judge adjourned the petition to Thursday, so that State Election Commission’s counsel could get instructions on the matter.

Nine councillors, who won on BJP ticket, filed the petition, alleging that the Election Officer had allowed the MP to cast vote as ex-officio member, facilitating victory of the TRS candidates as chairman and vice-chairman. Their contention was that Mr. Rao was not a Rajya Sabha member from Telangana but yet the Election Officer had permitted him to cast vote in the election of chairman and vice-chairman.

The judge observed that the matter should be heard by an election tribunal since it was a matter related to election. Petitioner’s counsel, however, said the court could hear the matter since the election tribunal was not yet constituted.

In another case, the judge instructed the State government and the SEC to file counter-affidavit in a writ petition filed by Congress councillor, praying that the election of Kotha Harthika as Adibatla municipal chairperson be declared illegal. Ms. Harthika got elected councillor on the Congress ticket but switched to ruling TRS before becoming municipal chairperson.

Petitioner G. Balraj Goud stated that he and seven other councillors (including Ms. Harthika) got elected Congress nominees. By virtue of being Congress whip in the municipality, he had issued whip instructing all Congress councillors to vote for Marri Niranjan Reddy as chairman.

However, Ms. Harthika joined the TRS on the day of election of municipal chairperson. She won as chairperson having cast her vote for herself with the support of other TRS councillors. The petitioner charged that she violated the whip and hence her election should be disqualified.

The petitioner stated that he had approached the Election Officer, stating that Ms. Harthika violated the direction to vote for Mr. Reddy. Ms. Harthika gave an explanation to the Election Officer through a letter. The latter eventually held that the whip issued by the Congress prima facie was defective and hence null and void.

The petitioner challenged the Election Officer’s declaration of the Congress whip as defective. The petition was posted for Monday.