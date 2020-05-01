HC modifies order in Prabhas farmhouse case

Telangana High Court modified an order in a writ petition filed by film actor Prabhas, relating to a farmhouse in Raidurg, restraining the Revenue authorities from demolishing it.

However, possession of the farmhouse cannot be handed over to the actor, a bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice P. Naveen Rao said. The bench directed the trial court of Kukatpally in Rangareddy district to deal with the application to vacate an interim injunction order passed by it restraining the authorities not to interfere with the property.

The vacate application filed by the Revenue authorities should be heard and decided on merits as expeditiously as possible without getting influenced by observations made by the HC, the bench said in its order. The actor and the authorities can challenge the trial court order if they are aggrieved by it.

Two years ago, Mr. Prabhas filed a petition in Kukatpally court challenging seizure of his farmhouse in Raidurg by the Revenue authorities. The court issued interim orders staying it till April 3, 2020. Meanwhile, the actor filed a writ petition in HC challenging the action of Revenue authorities.

A coordinate division bench of the HC held that the dispossession of the actor from the property was unlawful. It directed the government to decide the actor’s application for regularisation of the land measuring 2,083 square yards in part of which the farmhouse was built.

The bench said possession of the farm house cannot be given back to the actor until the government decides upon the regularisation request. The division bench headed by the CJ modified the order and said the authorities cannot demolish the property and directed the trial court to adjudicate the matter.