HC likely to hear Sanjay’s plea in virtual mode today

HYDERABAD

04 January 2022 21:17 IST

MP’s Lunch Motion sent to another bench

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of Telangana High Court is likely to hear on Wednesday the criminal petition filed by arrested BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar seeking to quash the first information report (FIR) issued against him.

Two days ago Karimnagar police arrested Mr. Sanjay after foiling his ‘jagarana deeksha’ at his camp office in Karimnagar city. The ‘deeksha’ was undertaken by the MP protesting against GO 317 issued by State government for re-allotment of employees, especially teachers, to different districts.

The BJP party State chief moved a Lunch Motion on Tuesday in the HC seeking a direction to set aside the FIR issued by Karimnagar police against him. Different sections of Indian Penal Code were invoked against him and his associates.

The petition came up for hearing before Justice K. Lakshman in the afternoon. Former advocate general and senior counsel Desai Prakash Reddy appeared for the MP who was presently lodged in Karimnagar prison.

Before the senior counsel presented his contentions, Justice K. Lakshman said that his bench cannot hear the plea filed by the MP as per the roster. The judge explained that as per the roster, all criminal cases relating to former and present legislators should be adjudicated by the bench of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan.

He directed the HC Registry to place the petition before the appropriate bench. The arrested MP and his followers were accused of violating provisions of GO 325 issued by government mandating people to comply with restrictions imposed to check spread of pandemic COVID-19 and its new variant virus Omicron.

Since the HC suspended physical hearing of all cases, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan is likely to hear the MP’s petition in virtual mode.