Justice Ujjal Bhuyan being sworn in.

HYDERABAD

23 October 2021 00:44 IST

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, who was recently transferred from Bombay High Court, was sworn in as judge of Telangana High Court on Friday.

Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma administered the oath of office to Justice Ujjal Bhuyan at the First Court hall of the HC.

