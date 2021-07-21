HC issues notices to govt. over statues at public places

HYDERABAD

21 July 2021

Instructs respondents to file counter affidavits within four weeks

Telangana High Court had sought to know if the government can assure that unauthorised statues were not installed at any public place in the State after the latter issued a Government Order in this regard in 2018.

A bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy, hearing a PIL petition filed by a resident of Hyderabad on installation of statues at public places in the city, asked the government how many such illegally erected statues were removed.

Announcing closure of the PIL plea filed by M.A.K. Mukheed, it said the bench would suo moto take up the matter as PIL plea afresh and take it to logical end.

The bench issued notices to principal secretaries of Roads and Buildings, Municipal Administration and GHMC Commissioner having impleaded them as respondents. They were instructed to file counter affidavits on the matter within four weeks.

When the petition came up for hearing on Tuesday, Special Government Pleader Sanjeev Kumar informed the bench that a GO was issued in 2018 to curb installation of idols at public places without permission. The government cannot wash off its hands by issuing a GO, the bench observed.

It also said the Supreme Court had also issued specific directions on the matter. Not removing unauthorised statues on roads, pavements and intersections despite the apex court orders would amount to contempt of court, the bench said.

The plea was posted to September 27 for next hearing.