HC issues notices to govt. over Dharani portal glitches

18 October 2021 23:15 IST

‘Project undertaken without creating adequate infrastructure’

Telangana High Court on Monday issued notices to State government instructing them to file counter affidavits in a PIL petition about the glitches faced by people in registration of properties through Dharani portal.

Lawyer T. Indra Prakash, who filed the plea, sought a direction to the government to revert to the old system of registration of lands and properties. According to him, the new registration system through Dharani portal is frequently getting interrupted due to technical glitches even as the registration process is getting hampered.

The HC division bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A. Rajasheker Reddy sought to know what measures the State government had taken to redress the grievances of farmers and citizens facing problem in registration of properties through Dharani portal.

The bench observed that State government undertook Dharani project without creating adequate infrastructure in place.

COVID-19 PILs

The bench, hearing a batch of PIL pleas on COVID-19 related matters, instructed Health and Family Welfare director to inform the court within two weeks if the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by Union Home Ministry on September 21 and 29 to check further spread of Coronavirus. Advocate General B.S. Prasad told the bench that government is “taking all measures” to check further incidence of COVID-19. Assuring the court that all SOPs issued by the Centre are being adhered to, he requested the bench to close the pleas.

A counsel appearing for one of the petitioners, however, contended that massive gatherings witnessed during events coinciding with Dasara festival like the one at People’s Plaza and ‘Ek Sham Charminar ke Naam’ are likely to turn into super spreaders of the virus. Such events would spoke Coronavirus cases, he contended. In this backdrop, the government should be instructed to strictly follow Centre’s instructions on the matter.

Lawyer Chikkudu Prabhakar told the court that political parties were holding massive rallies and meetings during the ongoing political campaign for Huzurabad by-poll.