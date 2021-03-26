HC issues notices to govt. on hotel construction

HYDERABAD

26 March 2021 00:55 IST

Telangana High Court on Thursday issued notices to State government over construction of a hotel in Turkayamjal on Hyderabad outskirts, having taken up a letter, written by Congress leader and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, suo moto as PIL petition.

Mr. Reddy, in his letter written to the HC, accused the hotel management of constructing the building in violation of different norms of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). A bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy, while issuing notices to the government, impleaded Tulips Grand hotel management as respondents in the plea.

The bench directed the government and the hotel management to respond to the contentions of Mr. Reddy within four weeks by filing counter affidavits. The MP contended that the hotel building, located in Turkayamjal municipality (earlier a gram panchayat) coming under Ranga Reddy district, was built without obtaining permissions from the HMDA authorities. He charged that it was constructed illegally. Standing counsel for Municipalities Praveen Kumar informed the bench that it was Turkayamjal gram panchayat which had accorded permission for construction of Tulips Grand hotel. As per the permission, the management of the hotel was supposed to construct ground plus two floors. However, they had constructed the hotel building with ground plus five floors. The counsel told the court that the hotel management had applied for regularisation of the floors additionally constructed in 2016. The matter is pending in the backdrop of the court orders issued in various writ petitions filed by the neighbours of the hotel building and the hotel management.

