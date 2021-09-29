HC issues notices over vacancy in tribunal

HYDERABAD

Noting that not appointing members to tribunals amounted to deprivation of justice to litigants, Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to Union Law Ministry and the Railways in a PIL petition seeking appointment of Member (Judicial) to Railway Claims Tribunal.

A bench of Justices A. Rajasheker Reddy and T. Vinod Kumar directed the Law Ministry and the Railways to file affidavits by October 4. The bench observed that earlier people used to approach civil courts in case of any grievances.

With the government constituting tribunals, they would approach the latter in case of any issue relating to a specific department.

However, with the government not appointing members for the tribunals for long periods of time, the litigants were being left at crossroads.

The civil courts were not undertaking matters relating to tribunals since the latter were constituted for specific purpose, the bench said. The Railway Claims Tribunal Advocates Association filed the PIL plea questioning the failure of the government to appoint a Member (Judicial) for Railway Claims Tribunal-Secunderabad.

Counsel for the Central government contended that the petitioners did not make the Union Law Ministry and the Railways which recommends and appoints members for the tribunal respondents. In stead, they made the Cabinet Secretary respondent.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the petitioners not including them as respondents, the bench passed orders suo motu impleading the two parties as respondents.

The bench noted that every citizen had right to secure justice and the government had no right to deprive them of the same.