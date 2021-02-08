HC issues notices over Nizam’s money

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili of Telangana High Court on Monday issued notices to the Union of India and others in a writ petition challenging a purported confidential settlement arrived by the Centre with princes Mukarram Jah and Muffakham Jah involving 35 million pounds.

Shafia Sakina, great granddaughter of seventh Nizam, filed the writ petition. The matter was posted after four weeks for next hearing. The petitioner contended that a suit over 35 million pounds held in Natwest bank of London was pending in High Court of Justice Business and Property Courts of England.

The money belonged to the Nizam.

She contended that Union of India had entered into a secret settlement with the two princes over the money without the knowledge of the Nizam’s Trust. This action of the Centre was illegal and arbitrary, the petitioner argued.