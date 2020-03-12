HC interim direction on land for radar project

HYDERABAD

12 March 2020 23:15 IST

The Telangana High Court passed an interim order to maintain status quo on the ELF radar project to be executed by Eastern Naval Command in Damagundam forest of Vikarabad district.

Hearing a PIL petition filed by Damagundam Forest Protection Joint Action Committee on Wednesday, a division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy directed the authorities to ensure that not a single tree was felled for the project. The JAC challenged the government’s decision of allotting hundreds of acres of the forest land in Damagundam for the project and sought to reverse the same.

The petitioner also wanted the HC to instruct the government to order a thorough assessment of the impact of the project on the environment by an independent agency. The JAC requested the court to order for a people’s bio-diversity register as per the provisions of the Biological Diversity Act-2002.

Advertising

Advertising

Hearing contentions of the petitioner’s counsel, the bench observed that how forest authorities had decided to permit construction of a low frequency radar in a forest area. “Defence is most important aspect. However, environment is also our concern,” the bench observed.

The bench directed the government to file a detailed counter affidavit on all aspects and facts of the project and allotment of the forest land. Next hearing would take place place after four weeks.