HC imposes costs on govt. over ‘encroached’ land

Govt. pulled up for failure to file counter affidavit in a writ petition

Telangana High Court on Tuesday imposed costs of ₹10,000 on State government officials, taking a serious note of their failure to file counter affidavit in a writ petition relating to alleged encroachment of government land in Kothapet of Saroornagar.

A bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy directed the Revenue department principal secretary to attend the virtual hearing of the matter on June 8 if the counter affidavits by the officials concerned were not filed by then. A resident of the locality, Bikkamanlu Bhaskar, knocked the HC doors in 2016 through a writ petition seeking direction to stop encroachment of government land admeasuring 2.18 acres in survey no. 143, 159 and 160.

The land comes under Uppal Tahsildar jurisdiction. The petitioner’s counsel Vladimeer Khatoon, during previous hearings, said the petitioner approached the court after his multiple representations to the officials failed to stall the grabbing of government land by some private persons. When the matter was taken up on Tuesday, CJ Hima Kohli took an exception to the officials not filing counter affidavits in the case even after more than four years.

The government pleader informed the bench that there were other writ petitions on the same matter and the court issued status quo orders. “Why did you not get the status quo order vacated?”, the CJ asked. The GP replied that eventually that order got vacated in 2018. “Then the government officers did not do anything except twiddling their thumbs?’ the CJ observed, and sought to know what steps were taken to remove the encroachments.

The GP’s explanation that a temple was built on the encroached land along with other structures did not impress the bench. Referring to construction of temple on government land, the CJ remarked that the deity should not be on an unauthorised land. Making further inquiries about the matter, the CJ asked who was in-charge of the matters.

When the GP said it was the Collector, the CJ noted that then all the details should be with the government and wondered how the authorities were unable to provide complete details of the issue as to how much land was grabbed, how many illegal structures sprang up and how many of them were removed.

“This is most unacceptable explanation...the court gets an impression that the State is not interested in protecting its land,” the CJ said. The bench gave four weeks time to government to file counter affidavits.