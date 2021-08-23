HC imposes ₹25,000 costs on CS in contempt of court plea

Issue relates delay in executing HC order over allotment of land to ex-serviceman

The Telangana High Court on Monday imposed ₹25,000 costs on Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who is also holding the post of Revenue Secretary, in a contempt of court case for the delay in executing the HC order over allotment of land to an ex-serviceman.

A bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy instructed the Chief Secretary to pay the costs to petitioner P. Laxminarayana Reddy, an ex-serviceman, within two weeks.

Posting the matter for next hearing after two weeks, the bench also said the Chief Secretary should ensure possession of four acres of land allotted to the petitioner in Yenkepally village of Vikarabad district is handed over to him within two weeks.

If possession of the land was not given to Mr. Reddy within two weeks, the Chief Secretary should appear before the court on the next date of hearing, the bench said. The ex-serviceman was allotted four acres of land under ex-servicemen quota by the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh State government.

Mr. Reddy moved the High Court stating that the local Revenue authorities declined to handover possession of the land stating that he had not cultivated the said land for three years despite allotment. The ex-serviceman contended that the authorities actually never handed over possession of the land to him.

After hearing his contention, a single judge took a serious note of the Revenue authorities’ action and observed that it is unfortunate that State government is treating ex-servicemen so shabbily. He imposed costs of ₹20,000 on the Revenue Secretary which was eventually paid by the latter.

Later, the petitioner moved the division bench headed by the Chief Justice filing a contempt of court petition stating that the single judge order was not being complied with by the authorities. On hearing the CC petition on this June 15, the bench instructed the authorities to hand over possession of the land to the ex-serviceman within two weeks.

When the matter came up for hearing on Monday, government counsel Harender Pershad sought some more time to allot land stating that demarcation of the land process was completed. Taking a serious note of not enforcing its order passed more than two months ago, the bench imposed costs on the Chief Secretary.