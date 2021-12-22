HC imposes ₹10,000 costs on Chief Secretary

Telangana High Court on Wednesday imposed costs of ₹10,000 on Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar for failing to file counter affidavits in batch of writ petitions filed in 2016.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N. Tukaramji directed the CS to deposit the sum with the Prime Minister’s COVID Relief Fund by January 24, 2022. The bench passed the direction after hearing a batch of pleas filed by persons whose lands were acquired by the State government to enhance the storage capacity of Gouravelli Reservoir project from 1.44 tmc ft to 9 tmc ft.

The petitioners contended that though they lost their properties four to five years ago, the government did not pay requisite compensation to them and take up rehabilitation measures as per the rules. The authorities issued GO nos. 123 and 214 in 2015 to secure lands from the farmers of Gudatipally and surrounding villages in Siddipet district for the increasing the reservoir’s capacity.

Earlier, on November 11, the bench instructed the Revenue Principal Secretary to file counter-affidavit in response to the petitions within four weeks. However, the top official did not file any counter affidavits. He did not appear before the bench either.

Taking a serious note of the failure of the officer failing to respond to its direction, the bench imposed costs on the CS who was holding the post of Revenue Principal Secretary. The matter was posted for January 24.