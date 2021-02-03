HC imposes ₹ 1,000 costs each on 24 petitioners for ‘meritless plea’

HYDERABAD

03 February 2021 22:08 IST

Writ petition filed against State’s proposal to regularise contract lecturers not maintainable, says court

Observing that a writ petition filed by 24 unemployed post-graduates seeking a direction to the government not to regularise contract lecturers was meritless, Telangana High Court on Wednesday imposed costs of ₹1,000 each on them.

A bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy dismissed the writ petition, filed nearly five years ago, noting that it was not maintainable. The petitioners stated that the State government issued a GO MS No. 16 on February 26, 2016 proposing to regularise contract lecturers working in junior and degree colleges across the State.

The petitioners’ counsel P.V. Krishnaiah contended the action of the government would adversely affect the interests of the unemployed post-graduates. “Did the government regularise the contract lecturers?” the CJ sought to know from the counsel.

When he replied that the GO proposed regularisation of contract lecturers, the CJ remarked that then it had to be inferred that the petitioners approached the court in anticipation of government’s action. “You are building castles in the air,” observed the CJ Hima Kohli as the counsel could not explain how the petition was maintainable.

The bench also wanted to know how many contract lecturers were working in the State. The counsel could not give precise figures. It also asked the counsel why the contract lecturers, whose proposed regularisation was being questioned, were not impleaded in the petition.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the plea being filed on assumptions, the CJ said the court would not allow such roving and fishing inquiry. As the counsel, while presenting his contentions, said at one stage that he was not interested in pursuing the matter, the CJ said that court would impose costs of ₹10,000 each on the 24 petitioners.

Eventually, the bench imposed costs of ₹1,000 each on the petitioners and dismissed the plea. The costs would be deposited in the account of State Legal Services Authority within two weeks, the order said.