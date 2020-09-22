HC hears plea for reopening of park

When malls and Metro rail were thrown open to public, why should the KBR National Park be kept closed, Telangana High Court sought to know on Tuesday.
Hearing a writ petition seeking a direction to reopen the park, Justice A. Rajasheker Reddy said there was no reason to keep the park inaccessible to people while social and political gatherings were permitted. Petitioner M. Jayanth Reddy, Chairman of the International Taekwondo Champions League, wanted the court to declare action of the authorities to keep the park closed as illegal and arbitrary.
He requested the court to instruct the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and District Forest Officer (KBR National Park) to reopen the park immediately.
The petitioner asked the court to ensure that existing Annual Entry Permit Card Holders till January 21 were permitted to walk in the park.
Referring to Unlock-IV guidelines issued by the Centre, the petitioner’s counsel contended that there was no prohibition on opening KBR National Park, while yoga institutes and gymnasiums were opened from August 5, in compliance with standard operating procedures issued by Union Ministry of Health.
The lawyer said the KBR Park Walkers Association had already requested the authorities to reopen the park with a set of standard operating procedures. COVID-19 affects mainly lungs, which require oxygen.
Reopening of the park would be helpful to walkers as a lot of fresh air would be available to them, the lawyer said.
Unlike other public places, social distancing could be easily observed and followed at the park with space available, he said.
The matter was posted for Monday.
