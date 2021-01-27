HC grants two months to govt. to provide jobs to displaced ST families

Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted two months to the State government to complete the process of recruitment to nearly 40 posts of teachers belonging to families of Scheduled Tribes whose houses were acquired by Singareni Collieries Company Limited for open cast project in Yellendu of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. A bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy passed the interim direction after the government agreed to complete the recruitment when a Contempt of Court petition filed by members of displaced families came up for hearing. Members of these families moved the HC by filing writ petitions seeking employment for one member of each family as per GO MS no. 34 of 2010.
A single judge of the HC passed order directing the company to provide employment as per the said GO in consonance with the Tribal Empowerment Policy of the government. Challenging the single judge order, the company filed an appeal before a division bench which upheld the order.
As the division bench order was not enforced, members of the displaced families moved filed contempt proceedings against the company. When the bench headed by CJ Hima Kohli heard the contempt plea, Special Government Pleader Sanjeev Kumar told the court that the government had already decided to provide jobs to a single member of all displaced families in compliance with the GO. He conceded that there were some anomalies in enforcement of Tribal Enforcement policy which landed the government in the present situation and the matters were being rectified.
The bench agreed to grant the two months of time sought by the SGP and instructed the government to comply with the directions of the court.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath