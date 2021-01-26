HC: Govt. lax in filing counter affidavits

Departments cannot be callous, says CJ

Telangana High Court Chief Justice Hima Kohli expressed disappointment over State government departments concerned not filing counter affidavits on time in different petitions.

While hearing different pleas two days ago, the CJ remarked that in several matters, the government was lax in filing counter affidavits. She was heading a division bench comprising Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy.

Hearing a writ petition relating to acquisition of houses in Vemulaghat village of Medak district, the CJ told the government counsel that the department concerned should pull up its socks. “We will start imposing costs …. and the defaulting officers have to pay from their pockets,” the CJ said.

In another matter, the CJ sought to know from the counsel why the latter failed to file a counter affidavit to an order issued more than six months ago. In a writ petition questioning alleged inaction of authorities over a representation relating to illegal mining in Raichur village of Ranga Reddy district, she sought to know why the government departments failed to respond for months together.

“Is not your department casual?” the CJ asked the counsel, observing that the delayed response of officials suggest that they were hand-in-glove with those accused of illegal mining. “You have to work harder,” she told the counsels.

The CJ made it clear that inordinate delay in filing counter affidavits or replies by government departments concerned would not be entertained in future. The departments cannot be callous, she noted.