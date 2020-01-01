HC gives green signal to Numaish

The uncertainty over Numaish, the annual all-India Industrial Exhibition that begins on January 1 every year, ended on Tuesday with the Telangana High Court giving green signal to the event.

Taking into consideration the explanation given by authorities over safety precautions put in place for the event, a bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy passed direction permitting the exhibition. Lawyer Khaja Aijazuddin, who filed a PIL plea stating that a fire accident during the previous year’s industrial exhibition raised questions over safety of people, brought to the notice of the bench that there was difference in the number of stalls mentioned in the exhibition society website and the records presented to the court.

“While the exhibition society’s official website showed the Numaish would be having 2,900 stalls, on records they said 1,500 stalls would be there,” Mr. Aijazuddin said. Taking note of the lawyer’s contention, the bench directed the State Legal Services Authority to visit the exhibition to ascertain how many stalls were there and present a report on the safety mechanisms set up there by January 6.

The bench said three of the nine exit gates of the exhibition should be kept open. The remaining should not be locked but trained staff should be deployed there for supervision. In the PIL petition, the lawyer contended that the authorities failed to take adequate safety measures due to which the fire took place. Without initiating any corrective measures, the society went ahead to organise Numaish this year as well, he said in the petition.

On hearing the plea, the bench instructed Hyderabad Police Commissioner to furnish a detailed report on the issues raised by the petitioner. After perusing it, the bench pointed out lacunae in the report observing that it did not contain precise precautionary measures initiated by different government wings concerned like the Fire Services.

Special Government Pleader Sharath Kumar submitted to the court that the Exhibition Society had paid the dues owed to different government departments online and had taken extensive security and safety measures for the event. The bench, after perusing the second report of the Police Commissioner, passed the order permitting commencement of the exhibition.

The plea was posted to January 6 for next hearing. Mr. Aijazuddin, speaking to mediapersons later, said that he would move the Supreme Court challenging the HC direction on the matter.