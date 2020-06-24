HC: give report on money spent on differently-abled

HYDERABAD

Telangana allocated ₹1,800 crore towards pension for them, says IAS official

Telangana High Court on Wednesday instructed the State government to file a detailed report on its schemes for physically challenged persons, the funds allocated for them and the extent of their utilisation.

Hearing a PIL plea on the plight of differently-abled persons in the backdrop of lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, a bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy sought to know if any audit of the funds allocated for this section was done. Did the audit report point out any lacunae in the utilisation of funds for physically challenged persons, the bench asked IAS officer Divya Devarajan, who attended the hearing through video conferencing.

The bench directed the officer to furnish details of the funds spent for education, medical facilities, crutches and artificial limbs for the physically challenged persons in the State. Ms. Divya Devarajan explained to the bench that Telangana government has allocated ₹1,800 crore towards pension for the differently-abled persons in the State.

Out of this, each physically challenged person was being paid a pension of ₹ 3,016 a month. This was highest pension amount for a differently-abled person paid by any State government in the country. In addition to this, ₹ 1,500 financial assistance and 12 kilos of rice a month was being given to white ration card holders during the lockdown, she said. She said that there was a corpus fund of ₹3.5 crore for physically challenged persons to meet emergencies.

In that case, why did the Director of Disabled Welfare write a letter to the government seeking a separate fund of ₹10 crore, the bench asked. Cannot the government allocate ₹10 crore for over 10 lakh physically challenged persons in the State, it asked the government. The matter was posted to July 16 for next hearing.