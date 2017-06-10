HC for amendment to law on animal protection

In a judgment of far-reaching consequences, Justice B. Shiva Shankar Rao of the Hyderabad High Court said the time has come to amend the law with stringent penal consequences and strict enforcement of Prevention of Cruelty against Animals Act by amending the Act of 1960 and also in respect of laws covering prohibition of cow slaughter.

The Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments were asked to report the action taken in this regard by July.

The judge made this observation while dismissing a criminal revision case filed by one Ramavath Hanuma of Nalgonda district.

He had filed a petition before the criminal court seeking custody of cows seized by police and as the magistrate refused to release the cows, he approached the High Court.

Justice Rao dismissed the revision case and rejected the contentions of MAK Mukheed, counsel for the petitioner regarding the need to release the cows seized.

In his 95-page judgment, the judge referred to 45 judgments including that of the Supreme Court and provisions of law and constitutional principles.

He traced the history of animal welfare and discussed the economic and cultural importance of cow in the country.

The judge said that the two States are to take necessary steps to amend Section 429 I.P.C to make it non-bailable since the subject is in the concurrent list and also to amend the Sections 11 and 26 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 to consider for enhancement of the punishment on a par with Section 429 I.P.C. The case was listed for July 7.