HC for alternatives to disinfectant tunnels

The Telangana High Court on Friday sought to know if there were any alternatives to disinfectant tunnels that can be used at public places to check coronavirus.

A Bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy, after hearing a PIL plea, directed Advocate General B.S. Prasad to secure instructions from the government on the availability of any alternatives to disinfectant tunnels.

The Bench was hearing the petition filed by a lawyer seeking direction to the government to install disinfectant tunnels at public places. The lawyer contended that such tunnels or chambers (through which individuals can walk through while chemicals are sprayed to clear bacteria or virus) should be put up at markets, Rythu Bazaars and other places.

He contended that people were not following social distance norms while buying groceries, vegetables and other items. To check the spread of virus in this situation, setting up disinfectant tunnels would be a better option. They are available in the market for around ₹1 lakh. The government can procure such tunnels or take the help of NGOs or philanthropists to set them up at markets, court premises and hospitals, he said.

The Bench, however, said that the Union Ministry of Health had already issued an advisory stating that spraying disinfectants like sodium hypochlorite was harmful. In this background, the government can explore if there were any other alternatives to disinfectant tunnels, it said. The matter was posted after two weeks for next hearing.