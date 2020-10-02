HC favours comprehensive plan for criminal justice system

Observing that public prosecutors are the backbone of the criminal justice delivery system, the Telangana High Court had directed the State government to prepare a comprehensive plan to strengthen the Department of Public Prosecution.

Taking up a letter written by the HC Registrar General on pendency of criminal cases and inadequate number of public prosecutors as a PIL petition, the HC directed the government to fill all vacancies of Public Prosecutors in the State. The State should clearly specify the time period required to recruit public prosecutors, a division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy said.

The government should spell out the amount it would allocate to the Department of Prosecution, the ways and means of training PPs (those already appointed and to be recruited). The bench instructed Advocate General B.S. Prasad to present a complete report on the points raised by the bench by October 14.

It requested the AG to interact with all PPs and guide them regularly. The government should seriously think of constructing separate buildings for PPs within court complexes or campuses. It must explain facilities like laptops, software, research engines, ways and means of strengthening communication between investigating officers and PPs, the bench said.

PPs don’t have sufficient infrastructure required for strengthening their professional skills. In many courts, it was found that there was no adequate space for PPs to store files or to accommodate their office, the bench said.

*Many times, PP does not examine material witness, does not submit material document.

*Due to lack of relevant information, offenders are being released on bail, or are being acquitted after trial.