HC: Does MLA Ramesh hold a German passport?

HYDERABAD

19 November 2020 00:35 IST

Justice Challa Kodandaram of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Central government to ascertain if the Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh of the ruling TRS party was holding a German passport.

The judge passed the direction on Wednesday after hearing a writ petition filed by the MLA challenging the Union Home Ministry’s order revoking his Indian citizenship.

The judge directed the Centre to write to the German government to confirm the citizenship status of Mr. Chennamaneni Ramesh. The government should ascertain if he was holding a German passport or citizenship. The matter was then posted after four weeks for next hearing.

