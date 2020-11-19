Hyderabad

HC: Does MLA Ramesh hold a German passport?

Justice Challa Kodandaram of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Central government to ascertain if the Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh of the ruling TRS party was holding a German passport.

The judge passed the direction on Wednesday after hearing a writ petition filed by the MLA challenging the Union Home Ministry’s order revoking his Indian citizenship.

The judge directed the Centre to write to the German government to confirm the citizenship status of Mr. Chennamaneni Ramesh. The government should ascertain if he was holding a German passport or citizenship. The matter was then posted after four weeks for next hearing.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 19, 2020 12:38:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/hc-does-mla-ramesh-hold-a-german-passport/article33128146.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY