HC: Does MLA Ramesh hold a German passport?

Justice Challa Kodandaram of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Central government to ascertain if the Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh of the ruling TRS party was holding a German passport.
The judge passed the direction on Wednesday after hearing a writ petition filed by the MLA challenging the Union Home Ministry’s order revoking his Indian citizenship.
The judge directed the Centre to write to the German government to confirm the citizenship status of Mr. Chennamaneni Ramesh. The government should ascertain if he was holding a German passport or citizenship. The matter was then posted after four weeks for next hearing.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath