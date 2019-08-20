HC dismisses plea against second phase medical admissions

Admissions for MBBS and BDS courses in the State under the Competent Authority Quota (convener quota) made during the second phase of admissions are valid.

This was made clear with the Telangana High Court, which stayed these admissions 12 days ago, vacating that direction on Monday while dismissing all writ petitions related to them. A division bench comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice P. Keshav Rao, delivering the judgment, said the officials of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) can continue the counselling for seats so as to finish the process by August 31.

Writ petitions

Eight students filed three writ petitions stating that the methods adopted by the KNRUHS officials during the second phase of admissions had compelled some candidates of reserved categories like Backward Classes (BCs) to take seats in reserved category though they had the potential to get admissions in the open category by virtue of their ranks. The verdict said no injustice was meted out to reservation category candidates.

“The summary of data of 2nd phase allotments of local candidates in the 27 government and private medical colleges indicates that in none of the colleges did any of the reservation category candidates had ranks higher than the last rank of the open category (OC) general or OC (female) seats”, the judgment said.

The petitioners contended that 440 candidates belonging to different reserved categories who secured seats in the open category (described as Meritorious Reserved Candidates) decided to slide to their respective reserved category seats for better colleges in the first phase of admissions. This has resulted in 440 vacant seats in the open category.

The petitioners' counsel contended that the university should have filled these 440 seats in the first phase itself while the university counsel argued the same was not permissible. This was so because of Rule 4 (xiv) of the rules of 2017 which superseded all earlier rules including the provisions of the GO 550, the verdict said.

According to these rules, if MRC chooses to slide to a reserved category seat and does not join it, the resultant vacant seat would be treated as open category seat only. The reserved category seat (into which he chose to slide but did not join) would be treated as reserved category seat only.

When 440 MRC candidates chose to slide into their respective reserved category seats, the university has to confirm whether these candidates joined the seats after preferring to slide. If the university did not do so, the open category seats supposed to be allotted to them would retain their status as open category seats. Only if the 440 MRC candidates join the reserved seats by sliding, the open category seats vacated by them would be filed with the candidates of the same reserved categories as per merit.

"In effect, the university was perfectly justified in filling up the 420 MRC candidates' seats (20 of the 440 did not slide despite choosing so) first during the 2nd phase of admissions", the judgment said