Retd. police officer told to spend time with inmates of old-age home

Telangana High Court on Monday directed a retired police officer to spend one hour with the inmates of a Home for the Aged in Musheerabad during weekends for three months in lieu of a punishment awarded in a contempt of court case.

A bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy also directed retired Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Jogaiah to make food arrangements to the inmates of the Home for one day. Jogaiah, who worked as Narayanguda police station Inspector and Additional DCP of Central Crime Station of Hyderabad, was held guilty in a contempt of case matter by a single judge.

The judge imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on Mr. Jogaiah and directed that the court remarks should be entered in his service records. The issue relates to St. Joseph Educational Society and its directors. He was serving as Narayanaguda Inspector then.

He went for an appeal against the single judge order. Mr. Jogaiah’s counsel Adinarayana Rao contended that the officer had retired from service and did not violate any directions of the HC. The bench observed that retirement from service would not make him eligible to avoid consequences of not complying with court directions.