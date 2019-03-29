HC directs police to help old woman get back flat from son

The Telangana High Court on Friday dismissed an appeal by a businessman who sought time to hand over a flat to his mother.

A division bench comprising Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice T. Amarnath Goud directed the Cyberabad police to ensure that possession of the said flat was given to the woman as per an earlier order of a single judge. The judge had passed direction that the property be given back to the woman, V. Siva Lakshmi, 59, within three weeks of the order.

“File a contempt plea if the police fail to help you regain the flat after the stipulated period,” the bench told the woman. The bench also told the Government Pleader (Home) to ensure the court that KPHB police of Cyberabad complied with the direction without fail.

It made clear to the GP that the police had no need to wait for the order copy on the matter. The bench told the GP to convey the direction to the police concerned over phone. Ms. Siva Lakshmi had moved the HC a few months ago, seeking a direction to the police to secure back her flat in Addagutta of KPHB Colony. She had alleged that her son V. Sashikiran, 38, and daughter-in-law V. Pushpalatha, 36, drove her out of the flat.

After hearing her plea, the judge declared that the woman could claim rights over the flat and the police should help her get back the property. Mr. Sashikanth and his wife filed an appeal before the bench seeking time to hand over the flat to her.

‘Rarest commodity’

“Instead of coming to the court, it would have been better had you fallen at the feet of your mother and sought her help,” Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan said. Stating that gratitude had become rarest commodity in contemporary world, the judge said the case was an example of disrespecting parents.

Whether it was law, morality or even ‘dharma’, every person should take care of parents. “You are teaching your children to throw you away from home when you grow old if you are ill-treating your parents,” the bench said. The bench said the court should have imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh on the couple for appealing in the matter.